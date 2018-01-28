America’s Got Talent’s Kechi Okwuchi visits Lagos

Kechi Okwuchi, finalist at the 2017 “America’s Got Talent” is in Lagos! Okwuchi arrived Lagos on Monday to speak at the Stanbic IBTC’s youth empowerment program “Against All Odds,” where she spoke alongside music producer Cobhams Asuquo and survivor of the United Nations Building bomb blast in Abuja, Member Feese. Okwuchi, after speaking, gave a surprise live performance, […]

The post America’s Got Talent’s Kechi Okwuchi visits Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

