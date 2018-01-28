Amuneke Happy To Bag Third‎ Pre-Season Win As Al Khartoum Coach

By Johnny Edward: Former Nigeria U-17 and U-20 teams coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, is delighted to have recorded his third win in the pre-season with his new Sudanese side, Al Khartoum Watani who defeated first division side, Shabab Nasri 5-1 on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) reports.

Al Khartoum Watani had earlier defeated Shabia Sporting club 4-0 and Karcoj Sporting Club 2-0 in their first two test games played last week.

Mohamed Musa got Al Khartoum Watani off to a bright start in the 19th minute with the opening goal.

Tony Mawejje and Mustapha scored in the 30th and 34th minute to hand a 3-0 lead at half time.

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Nzekwe scored a second half brace to secure another comfortable win for Amuneke’s side.

The former Super Eagles left-winger was pleased with his team’s ruthlessness in front of goal in the encounter but admited they must maintain the same level of consistency.

“It was a good win again for the team but we must maintain this level of consistency because at some point we switched off during the game,” Amuneke told CSN.

