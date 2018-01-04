Anambra Central rerun must hold – INEC insists
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday said the Anambra Central Senatorial rerun election must hold as scheduled on January 13. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Dr Nkwachkwu Orji who spoke with journalists said the commission had commenced training of adhoc personnel in that respect. Recall that an Abuja division Federal High […]
