Anambra Central: We’ll go ahead with re-run – INEC – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Anambra Central: We'll go ahead with re-run – INEC
Vanguard
AWKA—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said yesterday that it would go ahead with the conduct of the Anambra Central Senatorial re-run, which it earlier scheduled for January 13, 2018. Members of Non-Competing Independent National …
Nigeria: Court Summons INEC, 29 Others Over Anambra Central Senatorial Tussle
INEC insists on Jan 13 for Anambra senatorial rerun
INEC: Anambra central senatorial re-run to hold Jan 13
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!