Anambra State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Application Deadline Announced.

This is to inform the general public especially candidates interested in the Anambra State polytechnic, (ANSPOL)admission that the deadline and closing date for her admission application for the 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. ANSPOLY APPLICATION FORM DEADLINE 2017/18 The Deadline/Closing Date for the Sale of Admission Application Form for the 2017/2018 Academic Session is …

The post Anambra State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Application Deadline Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

