ANC in Joburg to challenge metro chief’s appointment – Times LIVE

The ANC in Johannesburg will challenge the appointment of the metro's new chief of police‚ David Tembe‚ "using all available avenues"‚ as the party believes he is not the most suitable person for the job. Jolidee Matongo‚ ANC Johannesburg spokesman …
