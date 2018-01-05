ANC’s new president is rich, so he will not steal, says Gwede Mantashe – Business Day
Business Day
The ANC now has a president who is rich and would therefore not be tempted to steal, ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe said on Friday. Mantashe made the remark while delivering an address at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Oliver Tambo memorial in Wattville …
