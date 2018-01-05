Angola commits to debt obligations, eyes liability management – GlobalCapital
Angola commits to debt obligations, eyes liability management
After spooking the market with allusions to debt 'renegotations' earlier this week, the Angolan Ministry of Finance has issued a statement saying it “stands behind all the debt obligations to its lenders.” It added that it will look to buy back its …
