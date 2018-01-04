Angola Joins Long List of Oil Producers in Scrapping Dollar Peg – Bloomberg
Angola Joins Long List of Oil Producers in Scrapping Dollar Peg
Angola is poised to become the latest emerging-market nation to dispense with a pegged currency, another sign that a four-year slide in oil prices has battered exporters in the $2.2 trillion-a-year market. The southern African nation, an OPEC member …
Angola's depleting FX reserves led to exchange rate change
