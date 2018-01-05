Angola’s central bank’s new currency plan could see kwanza devaluing by 30% – economist – CNBCAfrica.com
Angola's central bank's new currency plan could see kwanza devaluing by 30% – economist
LUANDA, Jan 4 (Reuters) – It was Angola's depleting foreign reserves that prompted the central bank to pursue a more flexible exchange rate strategy, the regulator said on Thursday. The comment came a day after plans were unveiled to restructure …
Angola joins long list of oil nations in ditching dollar peg
