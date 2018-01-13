 Angry Africans demand Trump apology for slur – The Straits Times | Nigeria Today
Angry Africans demand Trump apology for slur – The Straits Times

Posted on Jan 13, 2018


Angry Africans demand Trump apology for slur
NAIROBI • Africans have reacted angrily after United States President Donald Trump reportedly referred to their nations as "s***hole countries", with many accusing him of racism and ignorance. The 55-nation African Union condemned the remarks last
