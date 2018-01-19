Angry Chelsea Fans Reacts To Move By The Club To Sign Peter Crouch

It seems every coach Chelsea FC brings in has one or two problems associated to him. Is either their ego is too much that they can’t stand world class players or their idiosyncrasy is through the roof.

Angry Chelsea fans have reacted furiously to the news linking the club to the signing of Andy Caroll or Peter Crouch. I can’t understand why a club like Chelsea, hoping to compete in all fronts, including Champions league will be thinking of signing someone like Peter Crouch is is now 36 years old.

The 36-year-old stalwart has played for a whole host of different clubs, scoring 201 career goals in 690 appearances during spells for the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Tottenham. In turn, he can boast plenty of experience in the Premier League and a unique goalscoring threat given his aerial prowess and ability to hold up the ball, but nevertheless, it’s still a huge shock to see Chelsea linked with a move at this stage of his career.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues ‘have made inquiries’ as they seek an alternative to West Ham United’s Andy Carroll. The reasoning behind signing another striker is understandable, as Antonio Conte’s men have managed to score just one goal in their last four outings in all competitions. That’s simply not good enough for a side hoping to compete for major honours this season, and Alvaro Morata’s struggles in front of goal in particular have become a problem as he has now gone six games in all competitions without finding the back of the net.

However, it’s questionable as to whether Crouch is the solution, as although he’s a model professional and would give his all at Stamford Bridge to make an impact in any way he can in the final stages of his career. But how can a club go from Drogba, Costa, Morata and now Crouch?

The fan reaction below pretty much says it all about the ambition connected to the possible move…






