Angry Fans Calls Out Lola Okoye For Smoking

Lola Omotayo Okoye wife to peter Okoye aka Mr P is currently receiving it hot, as angry fans calls her out on her instagram page for smoking at a party which she attended with her husband. The angry fans blasted her for not living up to her motherly roles and also they called out Mr […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

