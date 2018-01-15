Angry Fans Calls Out Lola Okoye For Smoking
Lola Omotayo Okoye wife to peter Okoye aka Mr P is currently receiving it hot, as angry fans calls her out on her instagram page for smoking at a party which she attended with her husband. The angry fans blasted her for not living up to her motherly roles and also they called out Mr […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!