The only thing Paul Scholes does is criticise: Angry Jose Mourinho hits out at Paul Scholes after Paul Pogba criticism

Posted on Jan 2, 2018



Angry Jose Mourinho has hits back at Paul Scholes after Scholes claimed Paul Pogba did not look fit and accused the playmaker of ‘strolling through games’ 

Mourinho said “The only thing Paul Scholes does is criticise, I don’t think he comment. He criticises – which is a different thing.”

Scholes had made the following comments : “Where is the Paul Pogba we saw at Juventus? He was all over the pitch, he was battling, he was tackling, he was sprinting to people, he was scoring goals from 25 yards out. He is just strolling through games.” when Manchester United 0-0 draw with Southampton.

But after United 2-0 win over Everton, Mourinho said “Scholes will be in history as a phenomenal player – not as a pundit. If one day Paul decides to become a manager I wish that he can be 25 per cent as successful as myself.”

