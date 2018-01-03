Angry youths beat up policeman for allegedly shooting an unarmed man in Ekiti
Angry youths of Iropora in Ekiti state beat up a police officer for allegedly shooting an unarmed youth in the community. According to the reports by EkitiDefender, the policeman from Igede police station shot one Mr Ayo Oluwasusi which led to the mob action by the angry youths.
