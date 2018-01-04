Announcing Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Con 2018

Dallas, TX (USA), December 29, 2018. Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Con 2018, an international conference on blockchain technology that will be held in Texas, has been scheduled for February 22 – 24, 2018. And the host city will be Addison, a northern suburb of Dallas.

It will be an opportunity for all involved in blockchain technology – developers, lawyers, regulators, cryptocurrency traders, or just enthusiasts – to get together to explore and exchange ideas around a technology that’s set to completely reshape how we interact and conduct business in the coming years.

R3, a fintech startup that counts more over 100 banks, financial institutions, regulators, trade associations, professional services firms and technology companies as partners, and Blockmatics, a leading educator in the blockchain space, will conduct training classes for developers, business executives and lawyers.

R3’s 2-day Corda training for developers will cost just 33% of what you’ll normally pay at other locations. So even after taking into account travel and hotels cost from anywhere on the planet, you can still save about $1,000 USD by taking the class at this conference.

More information about the training classes and conference presentations is available at https://blockchain-conf.com.

Need to reach the organizers for any reason? Our contact information is on the website.

We hope to see you all at the conference.

