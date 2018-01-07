 Another Crazier Nnamdi Kanu Will Surface… The Problem Of Biafra Is Not Over – Prophet Iginla Drops Shocking 2018 Prophecies | Nigeria Today
Another Crazier Nnamdi Kanu Will Surface… The Problem Of Biafra Is Not Over – Prophet Iginla Drops Shocking 2018 Prophecies

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Joshua Iginla, the founder Champions Royal Assembly, has prophesied that Biafra will soon be actualized. The clergyman said though Biafra will not be actualized through the elusive leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, “more crazier Nnamdi Kanu’s will rise.” Addressing members of his church in Abuja, Iginla also disclosed that God […]

The post Another Crazier Nnamdi Kanu Will Surface… The Problem Of Biafra Is Not Over – Prophet Iginla Drops Shocking 2018 Prophecies appeared first on Ngyab .

