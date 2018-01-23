 Another Reps member dumps PDP for APC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Akinfolarin Mayowa, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC. The lawmaker represents Ileoluji-Okeibo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo state. In a letter read by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Mayowa said he was was dumping teh PDP due to the […]

Another Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.