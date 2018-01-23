Another Reps member dumps PDP for APC

A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Akinfolarin Mayowa, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC. The lawmaker represents Ileoluji-Okeibo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo state. In a letter read by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Mayowa said he was was dumping teh PDP due to the […]

