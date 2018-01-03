 Another Traditional Ruler Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Another Traditional Ruler Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Africa


Another Traditional Ruler Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna
Gunmen have kidnapped the paramount ruler of Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, His Royal Highness, Yohanna Kukah. Kukah was abducted on Tuesday, coming barely 24 hours after another traditional ruler and his wife
