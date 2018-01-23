Antelopes seek maximum points against Kastina Utd

Rangers international are looking forward to maximum points in Wednesday’s clash against visiting Kastina United. The Gbenga Ogunbote led Flying Antelopes have been armed with extra motivation after they successfully earned an away victory against Oriental brothers and premier league returnees, Heartland at the weekend.

The Owerri victory marked the second time the Coal City boys will be beating the Nazi Millionaires at home in three seasons.

Business minded Bright Silas who grabbed the goal for the Flying Antelopes will no doubt be hoping to re-enact the feat at the Cathedral in front of vociferous supporters who are eager to see the team lay hands on the title once more after breaking 32 year jinx to claim the league title under former coach Imama Amakpakabo.

Although some say it is too early to give any team doing well now a standing ovation with just four matches played, others say earning vital points in the early stages of the league could be a deciding factor as points don’t come cheap from the 20th match of the season when the race to the finish begins in full force.

While Tope Olusesi who was injured in the game against Akwa United and yet to resume training is out of the clash against Kastina United, the trio of Senegalese Ousmane Sane, Chidiebere Okolie and Ugonna Anyaora have all started light training according to the club and may play a part in the game.

Kastina United go into the match fresh from a 2-0 victory over Enyimba. Kastina United’s duo of Martin Usule and Usman Barau who grabbed the goals against Enyimba will definitely be hoping to hit target against Antelopes given the opportunity Wednesday at the Cathedral.

There are strong indications that Rangers technical crew who have announced satisfaction with their training ahead of the match will not allow the visitors party at their expense.

Kastina United put finishing touches to training after arriving Enugu, and are set for the showdown after appreciating their training under very clement weather Tuesday, submitting thereafter;

“A wonderful and sunny new down here in Enugu as we continue our preparation ahead of tomorrow’s game against @RangersIntFC

The post Antelopes seek maximum points against Kastina Utd appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

