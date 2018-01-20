Anti Trump Rallies Dominate Trump’s First Year Anniversary In Office

Across the world crowds are gathering along the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment. Hundreds of activists gathered in Rome on Saturday to denounce violence against women and express support for the #MeToo movement. Italian […]

The post Anti Trump Rallies Dominate Trump’s First Year Anniversary In Office appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

