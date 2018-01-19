Antonio Conte agrees Pedro dived and tells forward to learn from ‘mistake’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Antonio Conte agrees Pedro dived and tells forward to learn from 'mistake'
The Guardian
Antonio Conte has admitted Pedro Rodríguez was guilty of diving in the chaotic FA Cup replay against Norwich City and has urged the Spain forward to learn from the mistake and avoid a repeat. Pedro was shown a yellow card for simulation, his second …
Antonio Conte: Siege mentality doesn't work for Chelsea
Antonio Conte warns Pedro to stop cheating after admitting he dived against Norwich
Antonio Conte: Pedro dived because he was tired
