 Antonio Conte agrees Pedro dived and tells forward to learn from ‘mistake’ – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Antonio Conte agrees Pedro dived and tells forward to learn from ‘mistake’ – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Antonio Conte agrees Pedro dived and tells forward to learn from 'mistake'
The Guardian
Antonio Conte has admitted Pedro Rodríguez was guilty of diving in the chaotic FA Cup replay against Norwich City and has urged the Spain forward to learn from the mistake and avoid a repeat. Pedro was shown a yellow card for simulation, his second
Antonio Conte: Siege mentality doesn't work for ChelseaESPN.co.uk
Antonio Conte warns Pedro to stop cheating after admitting he dived against NorwichDaily Star
Antonio Conte: Pedro dived because he was tiredDaily Mail
Evening Standard –Sport24 –The Sun –SkySports
all 193 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.