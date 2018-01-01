Antonio Conte Defends Mark Hughes Decision To Rest Key Players

Antonio Conte has defended Stoke City’s manager Mark Hughes for choosing to field a weakened Stoke City side during the 5-0 defeat by Chelsea on Saturday.

Mark Hughes left key players Xherdan Shaqiri and Joe Allen out of the defeat at Stamford Bridge, admitting that he had one eye on Stoke’s match at home to Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

Teenagers Tom Edwards and Josh Tymon were drafted into Hughes’s starting XI as the Potters were routed in West London.

Conte, who himself rested Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko, insists that rotation is inevitable during the busy winter period.

“You can be surprised but am I? Not at all,” Conte told Chelsea TV. “Stoke has to play another game in two days against Newcastle and they played three days ago.

“It was the same for us. When you play a lot of games in a few days it is important to rotate and find different solutions.

“Today, for example, Hazard was rested. You know very well the importance of this player. Fabregas was rested. Bakayoko, if you look at the previous game, was also rested.

“It is important to make the best rotation but you have to make sure you don’t lose the balance of your team.”

