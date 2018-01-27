Antonio Conte: I’ll never stop speaking my mind – even it costs me Chelsea job – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Antonio Conte: I'll never stop speaking my mind – even it costs me Chelsea job
Telegraph.co.uk
Antonio Conte has declared he will never stop speaking his mind – even if it costs him his job at Chelsea. At the end of a week in which the patience of the club's board was pushed to new extremes by Conte's public complaints about player recruitment …
Last-minute shopping for new players
'I hate the fake person' – Honest Conte won't change his Chelsea approach
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits 'For sure I'm not a diplomatic man'
