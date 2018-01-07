Antonio Conte makes bold claim about Liverpool following Philippe Coutinho sale – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Antonio Conte makes bold claim about Liverpool following Philippe Coutinho sale
Daily Star
Coutinho almost left Liverpool during the summer but Jurgen Klopp held firm and he remained at Anfield. The 25-year-old established himself back into the line-up and made a stunning start to the season, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists. The …
January transfer news & rumours: Mahrez set for Liverpool medical
Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Riyad Mahrez
Liverpool targets Mahrez to replace Countinho
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!