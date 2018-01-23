Antonio Conte must help Chelsea rediscover their habit of beating Arsenal – but he faces a tactical dilemma – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Antonio Conte must help Chelsea rediscover their habit of beating Arsenal – but he faces a tactical dilemma
The Independent
There were two things Chelsea knew how to do better than anyone else. One was winning knockout competitions. The other was winning matches against Arsenal. Miguel Delaney · @MiguelDelaney; 7 hours ago. Click to follow. The Independent Sport. Antonio …
Conte: Batshuayi will leave on loan if Chelsea sign a striker
Antonio Conte: Alexis Sanchez deal proves Chelsea cannot compete with Manchester City and United
Arsenal vs Chelsea team news: Three ruled out for Gunners, six injury updates for Blues
