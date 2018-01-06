 Anxiety mars Delta LG polls | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anxiety mars Delta LG polls

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Festus Ahon

ANXIETY and apprehension marred the Delta State Local Government election, following the delay in the distribution of election materials.

At Ozoigwe primary school, Asaba, Oshimili South and Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North, prospective voters were locked out as at 9:30 am.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The situation was the same at Agbor, Ika South local government as materials were yet to be distributed to polling units.

The post Anxiety mars Delta LG polls appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.