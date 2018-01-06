Anxiety mars Delta LG polls

By Festus Ahon

ANXIETY and apprehension marred the Delta State Local Government election, following the delay in the distribution of election materials.



At Ozoigwe primary school, Asaba, Oshimili South and Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North, prospective voters were locked out as at 9:30 am.

The situation was the same at Agbor, Ika South local government as materials were yet to be distributed to polling units.

The post Anxiety mars Delta LG polls appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

