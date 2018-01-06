Anxiety mars Delta LG polls
By Festus Ahon
ANXIETY and apprehension marred the Delta State Local Government election, following the delay in the distribution of election materials.
At Ozoigwe primary school, Asaba, Oshimili South and Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North, prospective voters were locked out as at 9:30 am.
The situation was the same at Agbor, Ika South local government as materials were yet to be distributed to polling units.
The post Anxiety mars Delta LG polls appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!