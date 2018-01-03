Any Plan To Assassinate Tompolo Will Be Resisted… Days Of Empty Promises Are Over – Militants To President Buhari
Militants from the Niger Delta region of the country, yesterday, picked holes in President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year speech, saying days of empty promises are over. The agitators said Buhari’s speech on January 1 did not show that his government was not ready to implement the agreement reached with the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, […]
The post Any Plan To Assassinate Tompolo Will Be Resisted… Days Of Empty Promises Are Over – Militants To President Buhari appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!