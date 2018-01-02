 APC Chieftain, Thousands Defect to PDP in Bayelsa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC Chieftain, Thousands Defect to PDP in Bayelsa

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A one-time chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa State, Hon. Jackson Suokiri was among thousands of APC supporters, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP last Monday in Odi, Kolokuma Okpokuma Local Government Area, Bayelsa State. Hon.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.