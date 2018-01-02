APC chieftain’s wife donates clothes to widows in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—IN the spirit of the festive period, Mrs Caroline Enuha, wife of a prominent leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, has given out wrappers and blouses to about 500 widows in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Giving out the items worth over N3 million, Mrs Enuha said the gesture was in continuation of her empowerment programme aimed at alleviating the sufferings of widows in the area.

Disclosing that the monthly empowerment scheme would be taken to a higher level where the women would be trained in various skills to make them self reliant and sustaining, she said the training would kick off in the first quarter of next year.

On what informed her decision to embark on the programme, she said: “My husband and I have been providing assistance to individuals. But now, we feel it will be better to expand our scope and touch more people at a time like this.

“Considering the economic situation in the country coupled with the unhealthy culture that exposes widows to various forms of deprivation, I felt they are the set of people that need our assistance most.”

She called on Government especially the Federal Government to immediately initiate programmes that would address the various economic challenges facing widows across the country.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to newsmen, thanked Mrs Caroline Enuha for coming to their aide, describing her as a caring mother and sister.

