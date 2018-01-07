 APC dissociates self from Buhari’s ‘dead’ appointments – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
APC dissociates self from Buhari’s ‘dead’ appointments – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018


APC dissociates self from Buhari's 'dead' appointments
ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has distanced itself from the controversies that trailed the recent announcement of board appointments, among who were some dead Nigerians. Okpozo, Ugbaja and Rev. Father Christopher Utau. Specifically
