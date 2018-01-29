APC finally breaks silence on Ortom’s alleged plan to dump party
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State chapter has responded to the reports that the State governor, Samuel Ortom has concluded plans to dump the party. The state chairman of the party, Prince Emmanuel Abba Yaro, said those peddling the rumour of Ortom’s purported defection from the party ahead of the 2019 elections were merely […]
