APC flag off Presidential campaign in Oyo State

The All progressive congress has flag of 2019 presidential campaign in Oyo State.

The event which was held at Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Saturday came a day after the governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha hinted that all APC governors had endorsed Buhari for second time.

But the governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi absence at the event put a big question mark on his assumptions. Some of the dignitaries that graced the event include former governor of Abia state; Orji Uzor Kalu, former senate President; Ken Nnamani, minister of health; Isaac Adewole and Minister of communications; Adebayo Shittu.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

