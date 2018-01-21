 APC flag off Presidential campaign in Oyo State | Nigeria Today
APC flag off Presidential campaign in Oyo State

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Lead, News, Politics | 2 comments

The All progressive congress has flag of 2019 presidential campaign in Oyo State.

The event which was held at Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Saturday came a day after the governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha  hinted that all APC governors had endorsed Buhari for second time.

But the governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi absence at the event put a big question mark on his assumptions. Some of the dignitaries that graced the event include former governor of Abia state; Orji Uzor Kalu, former senate President; Ken Nnamani, minister of health; Isaac Adewole and Minister of communications; Adebayo Shittu.

 

Comments

2 Comments on "APC flag off Presidential campaign in Oyo State"

Musa
Guest
Musa

tell me you are joking

21/01/2018 1:53 pm
Young Atiku
Guest
Young Atiku

fail and dead party, who cares about them…

21/01/2018 1:56 pm
