APC Is A Fraud – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he left few months ago, as a fraud. He made the declaration in Kaduna, where one of his supporters, Miss Zainab Musa Pindar, organised a reception for him at the Arewa House to welcome him back to the PDP over the […]

The post APC Is A Fraud – Atiku appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

