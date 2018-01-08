APC Is A Fraud – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he left few months ago, as a fraud. He made the declaration in Kaduna, where one of his supporters, Miss Zainab Musa Pindar, organised a reception for him at the Arewa House to welcome him back to the PDP over the […]
The post APC Is A Fraud – Atiku appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
