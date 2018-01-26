APC Members are amateurs, They Can’t Rule Nigeria— Lamido

A 2019 Presidential Candidate under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Sule Lamido has lashed out at All Progressives Congress, APC, affirming it does not have the ability to keep Nigeria joined together.

He said that APC members are novices, learning while ruling the country, including it is highly unlikely they could give Nigerians the leadership they truly deserve.

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Lamido talked in Umuahia, when he went to visit Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the state authority of the gathering to educate them of his aim to keep running for the Presidential election in 2019, requested their help to accomplish his fantasy.

Blasting APC as a political party without vision, Alhaji Lamido encouraged Nigerians to vote them out in 2019 for another life, guaranteeing that the nation under his stewardship would guarantee that peace rules all around.

Censuring the spate of killings going ahead in the nation, he mourned that under the watch of the APC government, Nigeria has been transformed into a human abattoir, saying the APC may be “just great at purposeful publicity”.

“There is slaughtering and gore wherever in Nigeria. To what extent will this proceed? APC has no ability to lead. They are individuals learning at work. Beginners have assumed control Nigeria. What APC is doing is despicable. They don’t have the political wisdom to lead Nigeria. In the event that given the open door, I will perform on the grounds that I have the heart and the dedication”, Lamido said.

He added that rather than giving great administration to Nigerians, the APC government is caught up with abusing individuals from the restriction. “They vilify us however we realize what they are doing, from NNPC to Maina, and different outrages. Since they are awesome liars, they cover their malicious deeds,” he mourned.

He also promised to put an end to Fulani Herdsmen killing in the country if given the opportunity to rule the country as a president.

On uproar for rebuilding, Lamido said that “if there is great administration, there won’t be requirement for any unsettling in the nation.”

