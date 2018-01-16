APC NWC, Govs to hold meeting on Congresses, Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and governors elected on its platform would meet at the party national secretariat on Wednesday Jan. 17. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the consultative meeting according to a source at the party’s national secretariat will discuss the 2019 general election time table issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

