APC NWC, Govs to hold meeting on Congresses, Convention
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and governors elected on its platform would meet at the party national secretariat on Wednesday Jan. 17. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the consultative meeting according to a source at the party’s national secretariat will discuss the 2019 general election time table issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!