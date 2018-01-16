 APC NWC, Govs to hold meeting on Congresses, Convention | Nigeria Today
APC NWC, Govs to hold meeting on Congresses, Convention

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and governors elected on its platform would meet at the party national secretariat on Wednesday Jan. 17. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the consultative meeting according to a source at the party’s national secretariat will discuss the 2019 general election time table issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently.

