APC Panel On Restructuring Proposes Far-Reaching Solution To Indigeneship Debate

The All Progressives Congress Committee on True Federalism has recommended a solution to the indigenes/settlers debate in the country, saying the “state of origin” should be replaced with “state of residence”. This was one of the 10 far-reaching recommendations made by the committee led by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. According to the committee, […]

The post APC Panel On Restructuring Proposes Far-Reaching Solution To Indigeneship Debate appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

