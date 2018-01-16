APC, PDP clash over anti-graft wa

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of being clueless and lack the tenacity to bring Nigerians out of the woods. This assertion was made by PDP’s publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan, when he and his counterpart in the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, appeared on a live television programme yesterday. According to Kola, […]

