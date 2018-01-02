APC reacts to Buhari comments on Restructuring

The All Progressive Congress (APC) says there was no conclusion from Buhari’s new year speech that the President has rejected restructuring.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi the APC said the president share the views of most Nigerians that every system needs to be periodically reviewed.

“Rather, we are delighted to hear the President sharing the views of Nigerians that every (system) needs to be periodically reviewed in the context of emerging social and economic circumstances,”

“By saying that the major problem is with processes rather than systems, he appears only to (be) telling us to bear in mind that no matter the choices we make on restructuring, it is how we manage our systems that would ultimately give us the kind of country we want to build.

The party said President Buhari did not reject the call for restructuring rather he welcomes all ideas on how to improve the country.

“Quite significantly, he (the President) also touched on the issue of restructuring; this is something he has not really touched on in the past at all.

“What the President said is that ‘Look, I am not ruling out restructuring’ but he also noted that the problem with us is not really the system but the processes, that whatever form of government or whatever structure or position we take regarding restructuring depends on how well we manage it.

“Some people say he has rejected restructuring, no. But he is saying that government welcomes all ideas on how to improve the country, that is like saying come let’s have a conversation. We are confident that we are going to see more developments (this year).”

“

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

