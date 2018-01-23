 APC reacts to Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari | Nigeria Today
APC reacts to Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, says it has no response yet to the statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election. Obasanjo in a statement on Tuesday entitled “The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement”, said Buhari and his party, APC, had become a […]

