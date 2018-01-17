APC rejects Fayose’s White Paper on Fayemi
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected Monday’s White Paper barring Dr Kayode Fayemi from holding any public office for 10 years. Fayemi was a former governor of Ekiti State and the current Minister of Mines and Steel. Reacting to the development on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, the party described the action as malicious and irregular.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!