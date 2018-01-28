APC still far better than PDP – Lagos lawmaker

Mr Setonji David, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Badagry, Lagos State, on Saturday said that APC-led Federal Government was still doing far better than the PDP did in the country. David, representing Badagry Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in […]

The post APC still far better than PDP – Lagos lawmaker appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

