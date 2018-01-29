APC Sweeps Osun LG Polls as State Introduces Parliamentary System of Govt

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has announced all the 389 candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the Osun councillorship elections held in the state at the weekend.

Releasing the official results to journalists in Osogbo yesterday, the Chairman of OSIEC, Mr. Segun Oladitan, said 318 out of the candidates were returned unopposed.

Oladitan said 128 of the unopposed returned candidates were from Osun Central senatorial district, while 117 were from Osun West and the remaining 73 from Osun East senatorial district.

He said the remaining 71 candidates that added up the total councillorship seats were the ones voted for at the poll on Saturday.

He said 52 of the voted candidates came from Osun East,13 from the West while six came from Osun Central senatorial district.

Oladitan said all the names of all the APC candidates (as published) “are hereby declared as winners and returned as councillors of the state.”

The OSIEC Chairman, after his declaration, issued certificate of return to all the councillors, both elected and unopposed.

OSIEC had earlier announced that 318 candidates of the APC were contesting unopposed, leaving only 71 wards to be contested for by the remaining candidates.

OSIEC also stated that elected councillors would be running a parliamentary administrative system at the local government where the councillors would elect a chairman from among them.

