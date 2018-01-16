APC To Meet With Governors, Set To Fix Convention Date For 2019 Elections

APC governors and the National working advisory group of the gathering will meet on Wednesday, 17th of January to marshal out plans for the upcoming general election and pick a date for its eagerly awaited national convention.

This gathering is the principal vital gathering held by the gathering this year and it will be at the gathering’s central command in Abuja. It was gathered the Political Party will meet and discuss about the 2019 general election timetable released by INEC.

A source revealed; “As you probably are aware, this will be the main consultative gathering and, accordingly, it isn’t evident whether the National Assembly individuals will be in participation. In any case, the gathering will be gone to by the governors as other vital issues with respect to the APC winning the 2019 general races would be talked about.”

