‘APC will right the wrongs in Ebonyi’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi said on Sunday that it would right the wrongs in the state if elected in the 2019 governorship poll.

The party stated this in a five-point communiqué jointly signed by Mr Victor Umeh and Mr Victor Elem-Nnaji, its Zonal Chairman and State Secretary respectively at the end of Ebonyi South Senatorial District stakeholders meeting in Afikpo.

It said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration of Gov. Dave Umah had failed to deliver good governance and credible leadership to the state.

According to the document, the stakeholders after a review of the administration’s performance in almost three years in power, urges Umah to jettison any thought of second term ambition.

“The APC Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone leaders and stakeholders deeply regret the monumental failure in leadership in the state and have accordingly passed a- vote- of no confidence on the administration.

“The administration has not only failed the people of the zone but also the entire state with youth unemployment and lack of solid infrastructure bedevilling the state.

“Our party is more prepared than ever, poised, determined and has risen to confront whatever challenges that may stare it in the face as it galvanises the people to wrestle power from PDP.

“We enjoin the people to remain calm and not to despair and we are confident of providing competent, credible, reliable and people oriented leadership in 2019,’’ it said.

The post ‘APC will right the wrongs in Ebonyi’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

