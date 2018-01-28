APC wins 389 councillorship seats in Osun

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 389 wards in Osun State in the Local Government election held across the state on Saturday. Governor Rauf Aregbesola had earlier introduced a parliamentary system of government at the local government level, in which only councillors were elected through an election, while the Chairmen will […]

APC wins 389 councillorship seats in Osun

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

