APC wins Osun LG poll

The Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has announced that all the 389 candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Saturday’s councillorship election in Osun.

Releasing the official results to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, the Chairman of OSIEC, Mr Segun Oladitan, said 318 out of the candidates were returned unopposed.

Oladitan said 128 of the returned candidates were from Osun Central Senatorial District, while 117 were from Osun West, with the remaining 73 from Osun East Senatorial District.

He said the remaining 71 candidates that added up the total councillorship seat figure were voted for at the poll on Saturday.

Oladitan said 52 out of the voted candidates came from Osun East,13 from the West while the remaining six came from Osun Central Senatorial District.

The OSIEC Chairman consequently issued certificates of return to all the councillors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OSIEC had earlier on Wednesday announced that 318 candidates of the APC were contesting unopposed, leaving only 71 wards to be contested for.

OSIEC also stated that elected councillors would be running a parliamentary administrative system at the local government tier, with the councillors electing the chairmen among themselves.

