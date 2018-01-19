APDA denies merger plans
Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) on Friday says it does not require any merger with any party to effectively participate in 2019 general elections. Its National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shittu, told newsmen in Abuja after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting that the party was virile enough for any political challenge. He urged the public to disregard any rumour of merger discussion with another political party ahead of 2019 general elections.
