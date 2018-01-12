APGA lauds INEC over Jan. 13 Senate rerun in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its decision to go ahead with the proposed Jan. 13 Anambra Central Senatorial rerun election. Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, National Publicity Secretary of APGA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka that INEC had demonstrated “constitutionality and character’’ on the matter.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

