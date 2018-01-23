APGA To Adopt Buhari As 2019 Presidential Candidate

There are signs that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) may receive President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate for the 2019 Presidential Election.

Victor Oye, the party’s National Chairman indicate this in a meeting at Abuja.

Oye hinted that at the suitable time, the Political Party will reveal the Party’s Presidential Candidate.

He, be that as it may, communicated certainty his party would recapture lost grounds in South-East states.

“Senator Rochas Okorocha has stayed confounded quickly he cleared out APGA for APC. The divine force of APGA has abandoned him and that is the reason he has wrecked. We are prepared to assume control Imo State from him.”

On Buhari’s organization, Oye said the President merited the collaboration of all who implied well for the nation and ought not be occupied.

“We approach President Buhari to stay centered; he owes Nigerians the privilege to oversee well, with the dread of God. He has begun well and we appeal to God to give him the quality to proceed with the great work he has begun.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

